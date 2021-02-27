Home > Photo gallery > Novice monks lit lamps and candles at the Mahabodhi Temple for world peace on the occasion of Magh Purnima. Full moon that falls in the month of Magh is known as Magh Purnima. According to the Gregorian calendar, this is in the month of January and February.—PTI
