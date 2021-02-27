Top
Novice monks lit lamps and candles at the Mahabodhi Temple for world peace on the occasion of Magh Purnima. Full moon that falls in the month of Magh is known as Magh Purnima. According to the Gregorian calendar, this is in the month of January and February.—PTI

 The Hawk |  27 Feb 2021 9:09 AM GMT

Updated : 27 Feb 2021 9:09 AM GMT

The Hawk


