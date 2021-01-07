Top
Home > Lifestyle > Israel discovers 1,400-year-old burial stone with Greek inscription

Israel discovers 1,400-year-old burial stone with Greek inscription

 The Hawk |  7 Jan 2021 5:05 AM GMT

Israel discovers 1,400-year-old burial stone with Greek inscription
X

Jerusalem: A stone bearing an inscription in Greek from about 1,400 years ago was discovered in southern Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said on Wednesday.

The stone, dating back to the end of the Byzantine period, was discovered in the confines of the Nitzana National Park in the Negev Desert, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The flat and round stone, 25 cm in diameter, was used as a tombstone in one of the cemeteries surrounding the ancient Nabataean city of Nitzana.

Nitzana was founded in as early as the third century BC as a road station on a major trade route and the place was inhabited intermittently for about 1,300 years.

During the fifth and sixth centuries, Nitzana was a centre for the villages in the vicinity.

—IANS

Updated : 7 Jan 2021 5:05 AM GMT
Tags:    Israel   burial stone   Greek inscription   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X