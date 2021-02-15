Zimbabwe to receive donated Covid-19 vaccine from China

Harare: China has listed Zimbabwe among the first three African countries that will get free doses of the Chinese vaccine, along with 11 other developing nations, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Mutsvangwa told a post-cabinet media briefing that the country will also take delivery of the first batch of the vaccines it had purchased from China early next month.

"The donation and initial batch purchased are expected in Zimbabwe by 15 February 2021 and the first week of March 2021, respectively," she said.

—IANS