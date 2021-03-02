Week-long 'Janaushadhi Diwas' programme kicked-start

New Delhi: Celebrations for the third Janaushadhi Diwas has begun to provide further impetus, create awareness about the use of generic medicines and highlight the initiatives undertaken by the Government of India in the direction of making quality healthcare affordable for all, like Ayushman Bharat, PMBJP, etc.

It is a weeklong celebration that was kicked-off from March 1 and will continue till March 7, 2021, wherein Jan Aushadhi Kendras conduct health checkup camps across the country. These health check-up camps included Blood Pressure checkup, Sugar level checkup, free doctor consultation, free medicine distribution, etc.

Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI), the implementing agency of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) announced the 2021 theme to be 'Seva Bhi – Rozgar Bhi'.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 with the objective of making high-quality medicines available to all at affordable prices, especially to the poor and underprivileged, through exclusive outlets such as the Jan Aushadhi Medical store. The Government aims to have at least one PMBJP Kendra in each block of the country by 2020.

Last year, 5,695 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras participated in the week-long programme with the active participation of over 15 lakh citizens of India.

There are more than 7,400 stores, covering 734 districts in the country. Further, during the financial year 2019-20, PMBJP has achieved sales of Rs 433.61 crores (at MRP). This has led to savings of approximately Rs 2,500 crores for the common citizens of the country as these medicines are cheaper by 50 to 90 per cent of the average market price.

In the current financial year 2020-21, Rs 586.50 Crore has been generated till February 28, 2021, which has increased customer's savings up to Rs 3,500 Crore in comparison to the branded medicines.

This scheme is also providing a good source of self-employment with sustainable and regular earnings.

—UNI