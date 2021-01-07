US Covid-19 deaths top 360,000: Johns Hopkins

Washington: In yet another grim milestone due to the raging coronavirus pandemic, the Covid-19 death toll in the US, currently the hardest-hit country in the world, has surpassed the 360,000 mark, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the country's overall death toll currently stood at 360,999, while the Covid-19 caseload surged to 21,292,109.

The US remains the hardest-hit nation, with the world's highest caseload and death toll, accounting for more than 24 per cent of the global cases and over 19 per cent of the fatalities.

New York state reported 38,912 fatalities, topping the US state-level death toll list.

Texas came in second with 29,115 deaths, followed by California (27,620) and Florida (22,317), the CSSE tally showed.

States with more than 11,000 fatalities also include New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Massachusetts and Georgia.

The US reported over 350,000 coronavirus deaths on January 2, and added 10,000 deaths in four days.

The single-day fatalities hit 3,775 on Tuesday, the highest spike in daily deathssince the pandemic began early last year, the CSSE chart showed.

An updated model forecast by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projected a total of 567,195 Covid-19 deaths in the US by April 1, 2021, based on the current projection scenario.

—IANS