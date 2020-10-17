UP's Covid-19 Tally Crosses 4.52 Lakh With 2,880 New Cases

Lucknow: With 2,880 fresh cases, the Covid-19 tally of Uttar Pradesh climbed to 4,52,660 on Saturday.

A total of 4,11,611 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment, including 3,528 in the last 24 hours, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

With this, the recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 90.93 per cent, he said, adding that the daily number of patients getting discharged from hospitals is more than the number of fresh cases. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 34,420, which is about half the number of cases reported on September 17 at the peak of the pandemic, Prasad said. So far, 6,629 casualties due to the disease have been reported in the state, he added.

Over 1.62 lakh Covid-19 tests were performed in the state on Friday, pushing the total number of such tests conducted to over 1.28 crore, Prasad said. Presently, 15,831 patients are in home isolation, he added. A communicable disease campaign is underway in the state this month, Prasad said, adding that in the first fortnight, another campaign called "Dastak" was also carried out, under which ASHA and anganwadi workers undertook house visits and line listed the children below the age of one year and pregnant women who had missed the necessary vaccination because of the pandemic. Almost 3.25 lakh children and four lakh pregnant women missed out on vaccinations and a special campaign will be run for them in November, Prasad said. —PTI