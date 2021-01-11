UP conducts final dry-run of Covid vaccination

Lucknow: The third dry run of Covid-19 vaccination at 1,500 centres is being carried out in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, officials said.

According to a government spokesman, this will the third and final mock drill to test all preparations for the vaccination drive.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the dry run of the vaccination at the Civil hospital in Lucknow.

He will virtually inspect vaccination centres in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut and Siddhartha Nagar.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised the contact tracing done by the Uttar Pradesh government to control the spread of Covid-19 infection.

"With the efforts made by the state government, the Coronavirus cases in the state are reducing," the WHO said.

Earlier, two dry runs for Covid-19 vaccination were conducted in Uttar Pradesh on January 2 and January 5.

On January 8, the second nationwide mock drill on the Covid vaccination was held at three-session sites of 736 districts across 33 states/Union Territories.

The objective of the mock drill on Covid vaccination is to simulate the actual vaccine administration event.

The dry run is aimed at testing the laid-out mechanisms for vaccination roll-out in the health system and to assess operational feasibility of using Co-WIN application (an online platform for monitoring Covid-19 vaccine delivery) in a field environment for planning, implementation, and reporting at the block, district, and state level.

