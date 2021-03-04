Rockwell launches world's first Covid-19 vaccine Freezer 'Chillermill'

Hyderabad: Hyderabad headquartered Rockwell Industries, a pioneering commercial cold chain appliances manufacturer, on Thursday launched CHILLERMILL, the world's first chiller/freezer powered by Hybrid (Solar and Wind) Renewable Energy, that would be ideal for storing vaccines, lifesaving medicines, including those for COVID-19 vaccines at the desired temperature.

The company also rolled out their new Covid-19 vaccine freezer series.

The Intelligently designed Rockwell's CHILLERMILL®, and WHO PQS (World Health Organisation PQS) certified the new Covid-19 Freezer Series, will be manufactured at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Medchal outskirts of Hyderabad.

The entire system is Certified by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Hyderabad.

Addressing after formally launching virtually the new range of Covd-19 vaccines chillers , a simple plug and play standalone unit, powered by Solar Mill, a Hybrid Energy solutions, manufactured by WindStream Energy Technologies for remote areas where availability of electricity is not stable, Telangana government Principal Secretary ( Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, said "Governments and immunization programmes rely on a complicated cold chain of freezers and temperature-controlled conditions and Rockwell has developed the much-needed refrigeration technology to address these challenges to preserve vaccine, healthcare products, and other deep-freezing applications.

Unveiling CHILLERMILL and the new Covid 19 vaccine freezer series, Rockwell Industries Managing Director Ashok Gupta, said with our new renewable energy-supported freezers/chillers, we are in a position to help the health sector overcome these challenges. Technologically they meet the strictest bio safety, biomedical needs and solve the pain points in the cold chain.

The Company is in active discussion with leading vaccine players nationally and internationally to supply CHILLERMILL, he said "We expect to close in orders worth Rs. 25 Crores this year and hope to achieve Rs. 50 Crores by the end of 2022."

ROCKWELL, which has a size of over Rs 125 Crores in the segment, may touch Rs 350 Crores in the next few years, Ashok Gupta said.

