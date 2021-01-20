Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

New Delhi: Refined soya oil prices on Wednesday fell Rs 5.1 to Rs 1,106 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in January declined by Rs 5.1, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 1,106 per 10 kg in 8,340 lots.

Refined soya oil contracts for February traded lower by Rs 13.8, or 1.28 per cent, to Rs 1,068 per 10 kg in 38,025 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainlyinfluenced refined soya oil prices.

