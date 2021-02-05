Top
Home > Lifestyle > Health & Fitness > Pfizer withdraws application for Covid vaccine in India

Pfizer withdraws application for Covid vaccine in India

 Dainik Hawk |  5 Feb 2021 10:26 AM GMT

Pfizer withdraws application for Covid vaccine in India
X

New Delhi: Pfizer has decided to withdraw its application for Emergency Use Authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine in India.

"In pursuance of the Emergency Use Authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine, Pfizer participated in the Subject Expert Committee meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of India on February 3. Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time," a Pfizer spokesperson said.

"Pfizer will continue to engage with the authority and resubmit its approval request with additional information as it becomes available in the near future. Pfizer remains committed to making its vaccine available for use by the Government in India and to pursuing the requisite pathway for emergency use authorisation that enables the availability of this vaccine for any future deployment," the spokesperson said.

Updated : 5 Feb 2021 10:26 AM GMT
Tags:    Pfizer   Covid vaccine   India   

Dainik Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X