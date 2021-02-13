Top
Pakistan Approves CanSino Vaccine Of China For Emergency Use

 The Hawk |  13 Feb 2021 9:07 AM GMT

Islamabad: China's CanSino Covid-19 vaccine has become the second Chinese vaccine to be approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan on Friday, Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan said.

Earlier in January, Pakistan approved China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use after evaluating its safety and quality.

Pakistan officially launched its vaccination drive on February 3 after receiving China-gifted Covid-19 vaccines, the Xinhua news agency reported.

—IANS

Updated : 13 Feb 2021 9:07 AM GMT
Tags:    Pakistan   CanSino   Vaccine   China   

The Hawk


