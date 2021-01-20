Over 6.31 healthcare workers inoculated: Health Ministry

New Delhi: As many as 6,31,417 healthcare workers have been vaccinated so far across 11,660 sessions, Health Ministry has cited in its provisional report.

According to the Ministry, only nine adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) that required hospitalisation have been recorded so far.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 13,823 new Covid-19 cases and 162 deaths, taking the total tally of cases to 1,05,95,660, the data reported.

While there are 1,97,201 active cases in the country, the overall death toll stands at 1,52,718.

On a diplomatic front, India has officially begun to transport vaccines today by supplying Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines to its neighbouring and key partner countries.

Bhutan and Maldives will be the first to get the vaccines from Wednesday, followed by Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles. Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius will also get doses once they give necessary regulatory approvals.

A consignment containing 1 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines will reach Male on January 20. With this, Maldives, along with Bhutan, will become the first recipient of the Indian government's gift, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

