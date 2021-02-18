No fresh COVID-19 death in Delhi, 134 cases reported in last 24 hrs

New Delhi: No fresh COVID-19 death was recorded in Delhi in the past 24 hours, while 134 new cases took the cumulative count of people infected with the virus to 6,37,315, according to the government officials on Wednesday.

Around 75 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 6,25,343.



As many as 59,886 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 39,852 antigen tests were conducted in the same period. At present, the coronavirus death toll stands at 10,894.

There are only 1,078 active cases in the national capital out of which 440 are in home isolation.

The cumulative coronavirus positivity rate in Delhi is at 5.44 per cent while the case fatality rate is at 1.71 per cent.

There are 657 containment zones in the national capital as of Wednesday.

Additional Chief Secretary (services)/Nodal Officer (COVID-19) took a meeting of all District Magistrates, Chief District Medical Officers and District Surveillance Officers on COVID-19 management. (ANI)