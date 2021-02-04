Mental disorders may increase death risk in older Covid patients

London: Older people with severe mental disorders are at significantly increased risk of dying from Covid-19, a new study suggests.

The findings indicate that among the elderly, the proportion of deaths due to Covid-19 was almost fourfold for those with severe mental disorders compared to non-mentally ill people in the same age.

"We see a high excess mortality due to Covid-19 among the elderly with severe mental disorders, which gives us reason to consider whether this group should be given priority for vaccines," said researcher Martin Maripuu, Associate Professor at Umea University in Sweden.

For the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, the team studied data covering the entire Swedish population over the age of 20 during the period.

Among citizens with severe mental disorder, 130 people died from Covid-19 during this period, which corresponded to 0.1 per cent of the group.

—IANS