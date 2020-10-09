J&J invites Indian female researchers for 'STEM2D' scholars award

Mumbai: US-based global healthcare company Johnson & Johnson on Friday announced that it has invited nominations for its 2021 Women in STEM 2 D (WiSTEM 2D) Scholars Award from India.

STEM 2D grants are given to assistant or associate academic professors worldwide, in the disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Manufacturing and Design.

According to the company., each recipient will receive US $150,000 - US $50,000 each year for three years - and three years of mentorship from leaders at Johnson & Johnson.

The deadline for applications is October 15, 2020 at 9 a.m. (Honolulu Standard Time).

"Covid-19 has impacted global communities in so many different ways and without strong action it can impede progress on girls and women of all backgrounds entering STEM fields," Cat Oyler, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, Janssen Global Services, LLC and WiSTEM 2 D University Sponsor, said in statement.

Launched in June 2017, the WiSTEM 2 D Scholars Award aspires to fuel development of female STEM 2 D leaders, and inspire career paths in STEM 2 D, by supporting the research of the awarded women in their respective STEM 2 D fields.



An independent external advisory board will select the 2021 winners, each of whom will represent one of the STEM 2 D disciplines.

In order to apply for the 2021 WiSTEM2D Scholars Award, the applicant must submit a university or school department head letter of recommendation (Each University / Institution can support one applicant per STEM2D discipline; 6 applicants in total).

They need to write 1,000 words detailing the proposed area of research. One additional page can be added for images, or references.

The resume (three pages, font size 11), should include a list of publications, presentations, abstracts, current financial support already obtained, other folio work and two references

According to the company, women need to submit a brief outline of the budget for proposed research.

—IANS