Hungary to receive first shipment of Chinese vaccines

 The Hawk |  17 Feb 2021 4:34 AM GMT

Beijing: A Hungarian cargo plane loaded with China's Covid-19 vaccines took off from China's capital Beijing. Hungary is set to receive its first shipment of Chinese vaccines soon.

The country has ordered enough supplies from China's Sinopharm to inoculate 2.5 million people, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said "This deal will speed up vaccination, which could save the lives of thousands of people and contribute to lifting restrictions sooner."

—IANS

Updated : 17 Feb 2021 4:34 AM GMT
