Health camps, blood donations to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's birth anniv

New Delhi: Planting of saplings, blood donation and medical camps are among special events slated to be organised across the national capital by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Rendition of 'Gurbani' and 'kirtan', demonstration of Sikh martial arts and translations of Guru's teachings in many international languages for wider dissemination and outreach will also be held at all historic gurdwaras and educational institutions run by the DSGMC during the commemoration that will begin from Sunday.

The DSGMC will organise the events in association with around 400 Sikh organisations and charitable institutions at the historic Sis Ganj Sahib gurdwara in Chandni Chowk where Guru Tegh Bahadur attained martyrdom on November 11, 1675.

The celebrations will begin by holding 'Akhand Path' (48-hour nonstop recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) on Friday at the gurdwara. The 'Bhog' or conclusion of the recitation of the holy scriptures will be held on Sunday as per the Sikh traditions.

The concluding function on the 400th birth anniversary will be organised at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in April 2021 where Guru Tegh Bahadur's mortal remains were consigned to flames.

DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that a 101-member executive committee headed by Patna Sahib Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Avtar Singh Hit, which consists of eminent Sikh historians, Sikh celebrities and academics, has been set up to finalise the broad contours for the momentous occasion.

Seminars, symposiums and lectures to also be organised at all 10 historic gurdwaras in the national capital to throw light on various facets of life and philosophy of the ninth Sikh master among people, especially the youngsters.

An international seminar on the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur will also be organised in New Delhi in February next to promote his teachings of love, peace, equality, and brotherhood.

The DSGMC will organise a grand 'Nagar Kirtan' (religious processions) dedicated to the 400th year Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur in February next by involving Sikh religious, social and charitable institutions.

The 'Nagar Kirtan' led by 'Panj Pyaras' will start from Guru's birthplace Amritsar -- where he was born on April 1, 1621 -- and reach New Delhi after covering major cities and places associated with Guru Tegh Bahadur over the course of 15 days and end at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj.

'Langars' or community kitchens will be held at many places en route the procession, Sirsa said.

All historic gurdwaras in Delhi will be illuminated and decorated with flowers during all religious functions held during the birth anniversary celebrations.

Sirsa said that the DSGMC will hold a 'Kirtan Darbar' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here during March 2021 in which 1, 100 students of Guru Harkrishan Public Schools will recite 'shabads' and perform 'kirtan' with traditional instruments.

A laser show on the life, teachings, and philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur will also be held during the celebrations.

—IANS