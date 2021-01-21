Harsh Vardhan Releases Posters To Address COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday released posters prepared by the Health Ministry to address issues related to COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

The Union Minister urged people to make judicious use of these posters and make it a mass campaign.

"This vaccination drive is acting as a mirror of the health sector. In the past, India was successful to eradicate deadly diseases like smallpox and polio. Similarly, I believe that now we are hitting the last nail in the coffin of Covid," he added.

The posters and pamphlets released by the Minister used hashtag 'Largest Vaccination Drive' to promote the concept.

While releasing the bunch of posters, Union Minister said, "In the month of January, I believe that we have done some satisfactory work. All the doctors and frontline workers have worked continuously to protect their patients without any negligence."

The Minister thanked the team of doctors, scientist and medical experts and said, "The vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield are safe to use. The so-called side-effects are normal to any vaccination process. Many of us can recall that while getting vaccinated, we used to get a swelling and mild fewer after it. Thus, it is completely normal."

He advised everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines and exercise adequate precautions. (ANI)