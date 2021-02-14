Guinea Health Chief Declares Ebola Outbreak An 'Epidemic' As 7 Confirmed Cases Emerge

Top
 The Hawk |  14 Feb 2021 5:11 PM GMT

The head of Guinea's health agency said Sunday the country was in the midst of an Ebola "epidemic situation" with seven cases confirmed in the West African nation's southeast, including three deaths.

"Very early this morning, the Conakry laboratory confirmed the presence of the Ebola virus," Sakoba Keita said after an emergency meeting in the capital. Health Minister Remy Lamah had earlier spoken of four deaths.

Liberian President George Weah on Sunday put the country's health authorities on heightened alert after four people died of Ebola in neighbouring Guinea, the first resurgence of the disease in five years. Weah "has mandated the Liberian health authorities and related stakeholders in the sector to heighten the country's surveillance and preventative activities in the wake of reports of the emergence of the deadly Ebola virus disease in neighbouring Guinea," his office said in a statement. —AFP

