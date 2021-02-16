First batch of Pfizer's COVID vaccine arrive in Colombia

Bogota: The first batch of coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Colombia, now the country can start a vaccination campaign, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

"President Ivan Duque... is meeting the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine, which will make it possible to start a national vaccination plan in the country," the ministry said on Twitter, where it broadcast the arrival of the aircraft with the vaccine.

The first batch consists of 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. A total of 1,650,000 doses will be supplied within three weeks.

Duque earlier said that during talks with pharmaceutical companies and with the Covax mechanism, it had been possible to agree on the receipt of 61.5 million doses for vaccination in 2021 for 32,250,000 Colombians. (ANI)