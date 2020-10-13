Dr. Ratnav Ratan offers an easy to follow guide on how to maintain Bone Health amidst COVID 19 pandemic

Dr. Ratnav Ratan, a leading Gurgaon-based Pediatric Orthopedist and Sports Medicine Specialist, suggests simple ways in how to keep our bones healthy during the lockdown period associated with the COVID 19 pandemic.

COVID 19 has brought an immense change in our daily life pattern. The medical community has issued ample guidelines on how to boost our immunity and maintain good respiratory health, especially the lungs.

Dr. Ratnav Ratan says, 'We should pay adequate attention to our physical health, especially the bones. The main restriction of staying indoors has led to reduced physical activity leading to weight gain, joint and body stiffness, fibromyalgia and ergonomic back & neck pain. Also, it is essential to have adequate levels of Vitamin D for better bone health and better levels of immunity.'

Dr. Ratnav Ratan suggests on how to maintain your bone health –

Eat healthy and balanced food – Pay extra attention to your food intake by ensuring you consume a balanced amount of proteins, minerals, vitamins, proteins and carbohydrates along with micronutrients as per requirements. After all, maintaining the ideal weight should be your prime focus.

Adopt an indoor workout regimen – Aerobics and yoga are the best forms of indoor exercise. Choose and pick from numerous videos available on the internet or customise your schedule – an hour's workout for 3 – 4 days a week is sufficient to maintain body flexibility, prevent weight gain and body stiffness. Remember, exercising your body improves bone health too!

Maintain a healthy posture - Make sure you maintain a straight back and neck posture when working or sitting. Designate a corner of your home as your working space with an ergonomic work table and chair. Ergonomics in your workspace will help you maintain the right posture and prevent the onset of cervical spondylitis. Remember to take frequent breaks of 10 minutes and move around the house to keep body stiffness at bay.

Vitamin D levels and COVID 19

Research has shown that patients with healthy vitamin D levels have recovered better and faster from COVID 19. Vitamin D is vital for calcium absorption and bone health in the long run.

Sun is the best source of vitamin D so we should try to stay in sunlight for at least 20 – 30 minutes every day. Ideally, the balcony of your house is the safest place to receive it else you could spend some time in your terrace or the recreation area of your housing society or colony while following the social distancing norms and wearing a mask.

Lastly, Dr. Ratnav Ratan states, 'Precaution is better than cure and trauma that a patient undergoes during such pandemic times. Maintaining bone health and adequate levels of Vitamin D means better immunity levels. It is in your hands to prevent being infected by COVID 19. Being active and positive is the right way to live along with social distancing and wearing a mask when outdoors. After all, the entire doctor community is actively serving humanity considering the high risk of infection.'

Dr. Ratnav Ratan is a well-known Pediatric Orthopedist and Sports Medicine Specialist with more than 13 years of hands-on experience. He specialises in limb reconstruction surgeries, clubfoot treatment, flatfoot treatment, limb lengthening, botox in cerebral palsy, stem cell therapy for cartilage loss and congenital deformity correction and sports medicines. He is associated with CK Birla Hospital in Gurgaon.



