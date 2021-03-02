Dr Harsh Vardhan Takes His First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

New Delhi: Dr. Harsh Vardhan,Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare,took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute, New Delhi.

After getting the first dose of vaccine, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "Me and my wife took our first dose of Covaxin vaccine today. I appeal to all above 60 years and people between 45 years and 59 years with co-morbidities. This vaccine is sanjeevani for all of us against Corona virus. Hanumanji had crossed half of India to get Sanjeevani but this sanjeevani is available in your nearest government and private hospital. We have taken this vaccine by paying Rs. 250/each at the hospital. People who can afford this vaccine, please get it from your nearest private hospital."

Emphasizing on following Vaccine-appropriate behavior, Dr. Harsh Vardhan appealed to all the countrymen, "From last one year, we are appealing people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Today, I would like to introduce and request you to follow Vaccine Appropriate Behaviour (take the first dose of vaccine and get the second dose within 28 days) along with Covid-appropriate behaviour. Both these vaccines are safe, immunogenic and useful. If you face any side-effects after this vaccination, don't get afraid and consult your doctor. Till now, around 1.5 crore people have been vaccinated. 0.0003% people have shown mild AEFI effects till now. No vaccination related death has been recorded in the country.Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" Expressing his thanks to Prime Minister ShriNarendraModi, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "I would like to thank our Prime Minister who led the country from front during this pandemic, supported vaccine development and inaugurated the vaccination campaign on 16th January. When, his turn came, he got himself vaccinated first leading by example.""Indian vaccines are in high demand in the world. Vaccines have been sent to around 28 countries. Around, 3 to 4 dozen countries are demanding these vaccines. This is good news for Vaccine Maitri. World is appreciating us for this", he added.

Speaking about the CoWin platform, the Union Minister said, "There were some glitches in Co-WIN platform due to high number of registrations all of a sudden. Yesterday Around 34 lakhs people had registered on this platform till last night. The number of people registering for the vaccination is increasing rapidly."

He added, "I would like to request all hospitals to update the schedule for 28 days so that people don't face any issue. Government of India is ensuring the availability of the vaccine for the whole country so that everyone can get vaccinated." Speaking on COVID parameters in India, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "We have highest recovery rate and lowest fatality rate in the world. This vaccination will help us in controlling this virus. I would like to request all citizens to follow Vaccine Appropriate Behaviour along with COVID Appropriate Behaviour. All of us should fight against the myths and misconceptions related to vaccine. Make this vaccination drive a 'Jan Andolan' by motivating your friends, family members and neighbours for vaccination"

Towards the end, Dr. Vardhan appreciated the efforts of media who worked like COVID WARRIORS during the pandemic and helped in circulating real time correct information related to COVID by working on ground zero. He also expressed his condolences for the COVID warriors, who lost their lives to save life of others.