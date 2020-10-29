Delhi Hospital Chain Launches Stroke Helpline On World Stroke Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Stroke Day, Max Healthcare has launched a dedicated stroke helpline number (9910204023) for quick management of brain stroke across its branches in Delhi/NCR, including BLK Hospital on Thursday.

The hospital informed that its helpline is available round-the-clock at its Shalimar Bagh, Patparganj, Saket, branches in Delhi, Vaishali branch in Ghaziabad and at Gurugram branch. The service is also extended to BLK Hospital in Delhi.

The hospital stated that trained professionals will answer the distress calls and would screen the severity over the call itself. "This will help in quick triaging of such patients who will be transferred to the nearest branch via an ambulance. Meanwhile, the clinical team at the comprehensive stroke centre at the nearest hospital will be intimated about the patient's arrival," it added. Sandeep Budhiraja, group medical director, Max Healthcare said that the helpline was the need of the hour as incidents of brain stroke are rapidly increasing in the population Delhi-NCR owing to stress and lifestyle issues.

"The incidence of brain stroke cases due to stress and lifestyle issues have been bringing younger patients to our emergencies over the past few years. This initiative (helpline) will ensure optimum outcomes by seamlessly connecting the helpline team with the ambulance and the Emergency Room of Max Hospitals for timely medical intervention and getting the patients back on their feet," he added.

"It is important to create awareness among people about having a health emergency number ready with them at all times," Budhiraja added further.

Chandril Chugh, principal consultant & head of interventional neurology, Max Saket said that treatment of stroke should be started within the golden hour period. "Brain strokes are a medical emergency, and can lead to full or partial paralysis of the body if treatment is delayed. In a patient with brain stroke, 1.9 million neurons (brain cells) are lost every minute, hence the time is of essence and the patient should be rushed to a hospital to confirm the diagnosis and get timely treatment. Studies have shown marked improvement in patients who receive timely care," he explained. Meanwhile, Girish Rajpal, principal consultant & incharge of neurosurgery at Max Patparganj said that to ensure quick medical care, awareness among the public to recognize the signals of stroke is needed at large.

"Immediate medical care is the only intervention that can save lives of the patients who suffer brain strokes. To ensure such patients get prompt medical care without delay, general practitioners and people at large need to be educated to recognise stroke signals such as slurred speech, drooping smile or an inability to raise arms, and what to do to improve the chances of patients if a stroke is suspected," he added. —IANS