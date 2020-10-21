Delhi doctors flag rise in eye-related problems due to foul air

Chennai: The Customs on Wednesday said that it has seized 864 gm gold paste valued at Rs 45.4 lakh from four passengers who arrived by a flight at the Chennai International Airport from Dubai.

Commissioner of Customs said in a statement issued here that Sirajideen Jafar, 27, Anish Rahman, 24, Sathakathulla, 24, and Sahubar Ali, 39, all from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, were intercepted when they alighted from an Air India Express flight on Tuesday night

On personal search, 17 bundles of gold paste weighing 864 gm they had concealed in their rectums had been seized.

—IANS