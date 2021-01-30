Daily Corona Cases Remain Down To Double Digit In U'khand, Tally Breaches 96K Mark

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,068 on Saturday as 82 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 91,880 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,202. The state's toll rose to 1,643 as one more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,343. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 167. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 95.64 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 37 fresh cases, whereas Nainital followed with 17 cases and Haridwar and U S Nagar 11 cases each. That apart, 3 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 1 each in Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat and Tehri Garhwal.