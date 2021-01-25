COVID-19 vaccination drive: over 16.15 lakh people receive jabs since Jan 16

New Delhi: As many as 16,15,504 people have been vaccinated in 28,614 sessions since January 16, with 33,303 people inoculated in the last 24 hours in 694 sessions, Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Meanwhile, India recorded 13,203 new cases, 131 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest fatalities in 8 months, taking the overall infection tally to 1,06,67,736 and death toll to 1,53,470.

A total of 13,298 patients were recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 1,03,30,084.

The country has conducted a total of 19,23,37,117 tests so far. Of these, 5,70,246 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India steadily sustains its trajectory of very low Active Cases; 1,84,182 at present, the Ministry added.

Two States alone contribute nearly 65 per cent of Total Active Caseload of the country (Kerala 39 pc, and Maharashtra 25 pc).

—UNI