COVID-19: 28 More Deaths, 1,879 New Cases In UP

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh reached 7,131 after 28 more people succumbed to the disease, while 1,879 fresh cases pushed the tally to 4,91,354, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Alok Kumar said on Thursday.

There are 23,150 active cases in the state, of which 10,303 are in home isolation, he said.

A total of 4,61,073 people have recuperated from the infection so far and the state''s recovery rate stands at 92 per cent.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said though the number of positive cases being detected from most places in UP is gradually coming down, there are reports of rise in cases in districts adjoining Delhi.

He said there is an urgent need to take all necessary precautions, including frequent hand washing, use of masks and social distancing, especially during the festive season.

According to a health department bulletin, 11 fresh deaths have been reported from Lucknow, where 221 new cases have also been detected.

A total of 164 fresh cases have been reported from Meerut, 148 from Gautam Budhnagar and 141 from Ghaziabad, the bulletin said.

On Wednesday, over 1.55 lakh COVID-19 tests were done, taking the total tests undertaken in the state to over 1.56 crore, Kumar said.

There has been a slight increase in the number of active cases and deaths during the past 24 hours and it is a matter of concern, he said. Kumar said people having any symptom should immediately seek medical advice as delay complicates the matter whereas timely attention could save precious lives. —PTI