Argentina approves Sinopharm vaccine against Coronavirus

 The Hawk |  22 Feb 2021 10:07 AM GMT

Buenos Aires: Argentina has approved the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, La Nacion newspaper reported on Monday.

The country's new Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, authorized the emergency use of the Sinopharm vaccine on Sunday.

According to La Nacion, Argentina expects to get one million doses of the Chinese vaccine next Thursday, which will be enough to vaccinate 500,000 people (two shots required per person).

In addition, Argentina expects to get a new batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the near future.

Earlier this month, Argentina received the first 580,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine produced in India under the brand name Covishield.

Argentina has also authorized the Pfizer vaccine.

—UNI

Updated : 22 Feb 2021 10:07 AM GMT
Tags:    Argentina   Sinopharm vaccine   Coronavirus   

