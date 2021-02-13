Another Chinese vax gets nod for emergency use in Pak

Islamabad: It will become the fourth vaccine to be allowed for emergency use in Pakistan, the Dawn news reported.

Cansino Biologics Inc is the only company that has conducted clinical trial in Pakistan, with around 18,000 volunteers participating from across the country.

The analysis, which was released by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), showed that it had 74.48 per cent efficacy rate in preventing symptomatic cases and 100 per cent in preventing severe disease.

The authorisation for emergency use has been issued on Friday just a day after Mexico decided to use Cansino Bio's vaccine to immunise its citizens.

In another development, Drap's Clinical Trial Committee allowed another company to hold clinical trial in Pakistan.

During the trial, around 9,000 volunteers will be vaccinated through the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and Aga Khan University (AKU).

Last month, Cansino Bio completed its clinical trial in five countries -- Pakistan, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Russia -- and sent the data to the IDMC to officially announce the efficacy rate.

—IANS