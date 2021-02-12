4 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated in day, but HCWs only 20%

New Delhi: A total of 4,13,752 beneficiaries received Covid vaccine nationwide on Thursday, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

As per the provisional data, only 20 per cent healthcare workers took the vaccine shots on the 27th day of immunisation in the country.

"As per data received till 7 p.m. today, 4,13,752 beneficiaries received vaccines today. Of them, 3,28,148 beneficiaries were frontline workers while the count of healthcare workers remained 85,604," a ministry official said.

Meanwhile, 47 adverse event following immunization (AEFI) have been reported in the day.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers covered with the Covid-19 vaccines has reached 74,30,866.

Of the cumulative coverage, 5,790,832 are healthcare workers and 1,640,034 are frontline workers.

The ministry said that the data shared is preliminary and the final reports for the day would be completed by late on Thursday night.

—IANS