With 70K new Covid cases, India crosses 69L

New Delhi: With a spike of 70,496 coronavirus cases and 964 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Friday mounted to 69,06,151 cases.

Out of which 8,93,592 are currently active, 59,06,069 have been cured, while 1,06,490 lost the battle against the viral disease.

While the recovery rate is at 85.52 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.54 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 14,93,884 cases including 39,430 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,68,705 sample tests in a single day on Thursday.

