With 66K Covid cases, India's tally crosses 71L

 The Hawk |  12 Oct 2020 5:33 AM GMT

New Delhi: With a spike of 66,732 coronavirus cases and 816 deaths in 24 hours, Indias tally on Monday mounted to 71 lakh with a total of 71,20,538 cases.

Out of these, 8,61,853 are currently active, 61,49,535 have been discharged, while 1,09,150 lost the battle against the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 86.36 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.53 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 15,28,226 cases including 40,349 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 9,94,851 sample tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 8,78,72,093.

—IANS

Updated : 12 Oct 2020 5:33 AM GMT
