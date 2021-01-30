Uttar Pradesh: 10 people dead in bus-truck collision at Moradabad-Agra highway

Moradabad: Uttar Pradesh: In a tragic incident over Agra Moradabad highway, the news of ten people being killed and more than twelve people being injured has been reported over a truck bus collision.

A minibus had collided with a canter truck in Moradabad Agra highway near the Kundarki police station area in Uttar Pradesh earlier today on Saturday.

Taking cognisance of the tragedy, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. The Chief Minister has also directed the officials that adequate medical treatment be made available to the injured, who have been a part of this incident.

As per the Superintendent of Police, "The forensic team is here. The rescue operation is almost complete…Eyewitnesses tell us that it was a case of overtaking," More updates on such a tragic accident with over 10 being dead is awaited, stay tuned for more updates.

—ANI