'Unite to Fight Corona': PM launches public movement against COVID-19

'I promise to take all necessary precautions that prevent the spread of this deadly virus'



Mumbai (The Hawk): "Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice 'Do Gaj Ki Doori." Yes, the Prime Minister has reminded the nation to follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviours, as he launched a public movement to unite in the fight against the pandemic. The campaign has been launched with the aim to encourage people's participation and together win the fight against COVID-19.

As part of the nation-wide campaign, Central Government Ministries and Departments and State Governments and Union Territories will reach out to citizens with region-specific communication, tailored to the needs especially of districts where there is a high case load of COVID-19. Cautionary measures that need to be adopted will be communicated using a variety of suitable media platforms, throughout the country. Speaking about the campaign, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar said that special focus will be laid on simple and easily understandable messaging, so that it benefits every citizen.

Various central and state government departments in the state of Maharashtra joined the campaign and resolved to come together against the pandemic. Employees took a pledge to follow precautionary behaviours and also encourage others to do the same. GST Commissionerate, Income Tax Department, Western Railways, Central Railways, Press Information Bureau, Publications Division, Films Division, All India Radio, Doordarshan and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are some such departments. Various public sector enterprises such as BPCL, ONGC and HPCL too have joined the campaign. Posters and standees reminding people of taking precautions and continuing in the fight against COVID-19 have been placed at the premises of these offices and also in public places.

To reach the message far and wide, Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB) – Maharashtra and Goa Region, of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has come up with a podcast titled Jan Jan Ki Batein; listen to the maiden episode here. ROB has also come out with a Corona Awareness Jingle – watch the Marathi version here. Launching the campaign digitally, Director General (West Zone), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Shri Manish Desai has said that public communication has a pivotal role to play in instilling the desired behavior change among the citizenry.

Various celebrities from different spheres of public life too lent their voice of support and strength to the national campaign, exhorting people to be safe rather than sorry. It is hoped that the campaign will contribute to safer and more responsible public behavior at the levels of individual, family and community, so that we are able to wage a better fight against the widening onslaught of the pandemic.