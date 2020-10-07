Twenty years of Narendra Modi's leadership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey as head of an elected government started on this day 20 years ago. It was a very difficult time for Gujarat, when the earthquake in Bhuj had brought death and destruction. In such a difficult situation, Narendra Modi took the reins in his hands. Since the day he took the command of power till today he has not looked back.

Such a phase of development started in Gujarat, which has today become the cynosure of 130 crore Indians. He has kept moving on the path of development for everyone. He has never been discouraged by the ongoing conspiracies and baseless disputes levelled against him and his government. His work and his achievements have always spoken in his favour.

In difficult times, whether it was giving leadership to relief operations or in Gujarat there was this resolve to increase the manufacturing base, to promote girl education in the state by way of a social campaign or taking up the initiative to build a world-class urban infrastructure — no aspect of developmental activity could escape his eye for good governance.

Gujarat became a beacon of hope under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi. With this, this state also started reflecting the aspirations of New India. The demand for the charismatic leadership of Shri Modi began to arise in the whole country. He became a symbol for the youth of the country. Finally, the Bharatiya Janata Party made him the candidate for the post of Prime Minister in 2013. Through the development model of Gujarat, Narendra Modi's vision of development for the new India of the 21st century got support in 2014, coming by way of a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

A new India emerged in 2014, when Shri Narendra Modi-led BJP won an absolute majority for the first time. After coming to power, Modi as the 'Pradhan sevak' gave priority to serving the poor and the marginalised. The Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Jan Suraksha Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Ujala Yojana, Prime Minister Housing Scheme, Saubhagya Yojana, BHIM-UPI scheme, Ayushman Bharat and PM-Kisan Welfare programs have changed the picture of India.

By serving the poor and the needy, he has remained dedicated to the ideals of the Indian Constitution. Following the mantra of Indian culture and the diversity in unity, he always remained committed to the national interest.

Always ready for any challenge, Shri Modi has left no stone unturned to improve the image of India. He has emerged as a world leader with his statesman-like leadership, thereby taking India on the path of becoming a "Vishwaguru".

Due to the ongoing movement related to social and economic development, today the country feels strong and secure on all fronts. Today, Narendra Modi is another name of public trust. Whenever any crisis emerges, his bonding with the poor further increases. The biggest reason for this is that whatever he has done for the poor, hardly any other Prime Minister has done before him.

This is the public sentiment that gave him a resounding victory in the last election. However, only half the work has been done so far. The journey of building a new India with the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas" is yet to be completed.



—IANS