Republic Day violence was unfortunate, says President Kovind in address to Parliament

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday addressed the joint sitting of Parliament and said the Budget session was being held at a challenging time of COVID-19.

"Whenever India is united, it has achieved impossible goals," the President said.

He added that no matter how big the challenge was, we would not stop, India would not stop.



"In the fight against pandemic, we have lost many countrymen, including ex-president Pranab Mukherjee and six MPs," President Kovind said at the joint meeting.

"I am satisfied that due to the timely decisions of the government, lives of millions of people could be saved, and the number of daily cases and deaths are decreasing day-by-day," the President said in his address.

The Centre-state coordination had strengthened democracy, he added.

Talking about the three farm laws, he said that after extensive deliberations, Parliament passed three important farm laws seven months ago.

Referrring to the violence that unfolded on January 26, the President said the insult of tricolour and the Republic Day violence was a very unfortunate incident.

"The Constitution gives us right to freedom of expression but it also teaches us that law and rule should be followed," President Kovind said.

"The implementation of the three farm laws has been put on hold by the Supreme Court and the government will respect whatever is the decision of the Apex Court," the President said talking about the stay on the three farm laws by the Supreme Court.

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu raises slogans during the President's address in Parliament, demanding repeal of 3 farm laws. —PTI