R-Day violence: Special Cell probing role of foreign organisations

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police are now probing the role of foreign organisations and individuals in the violence that broke out in the national capital on January 26 after the tractor rally by the protesting farmers went awry on Republic Day.

The role and conduct of organisations and individuals based in India as well as overseas is being probed now.

After framing charges of rioting, criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder, the Delhi Police have pressed more serious sections like the Unwlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sedition charges against the protesters found involved in the violent protests in Delhi on Jauary 26.

"The special cell is investgating the cnspiracy and criminal design behind the unfortunate incidents of January 26. A criminal case has been registered and is being investigated under the provisions of UAPA and sections of the IPC delaing with sedition," the police said in a statement.

The Delhi Police have now expanded the ambit of the probe and said that the preliminary assessment suggets that there was a pre-concieived and well-coordinated plan to break the agreement reached between the Delhi Police and the leaders of the farmers' organisations.

The Delhi Police had earlier said that there were intelleigence inputs that 308 Twiiter handles were operting from across the border in Pakistan, trying to create disruption in the rally on January 26.

The specialised units of the Delhi Police, such as the Crime Branch and the Special Cell, are collecting evidence against the violent protesters and those named in the FIRs filed in connection with the violence in the national capital, including video and CCTV footages captured on January 26 when the farmers' tractor rally turned violent.

The police are now collecting video recordings made by the police staff on the day of the protest as well as those captured by other mobile cameras, including footages aired on different television channels.

At least 394 police personnel and several protesrers were injured in the violent clashes that broke out on Republic Day.

The Delhi Police have also listed 30 vehicles, including tractors, in an FIR filed against those who violated the routes for the rally decided by the police and the farmers' unions, saying that a manhunt has been launched to arrest their owners.

According to the police, the vehicles violated the route permission and their occupants started rioting and made murderous attacks on police personnel deployed on official duty on January 26.

—IANS