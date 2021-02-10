President's address to Parliament reflected India's 'sankalp shakti', says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the participation of women MPs during the discussion on motion of thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha and said they enriched the proceedings with their thoughts.

In his reply to the discussion, the Prime Minister said that that the address by President Ram Nath Kovind showcased India's "sankalp shakti" (will power).

"His words have boosted the spirit of confidence among the people of India," he said.

"During the discussion on the President's speech, a large number of women MPs took part. This is a great sign. I want to congratulate the women MPs who enriched the House proceedings with their thoughts," he added.

The Prime Minister said that people of the country must make a new resolve on where to take the country when India will celebrate 100 years of independence.

"We are knocking at the doors of 75 years of independence. It's a matter of pride for every Indian and an occasion to move forward. We may be in any corner or belong to any strata of society but we must make a new resolve that where do we want to take India at 100 years of freedom," he said.

PM Modi said that when the country became independent, the last British commander used to say that India is a continent of many countries and no one will be able to make it a nation.

"But we have proved them wrong. Indians proved them wrong. Today we have stand as a ray of hope for the world."

"The post-COVID world is turning out to be very different. In such times, remaining isolated from global trends will be counter-productive. We will have to emerge as a strong player. That is why, India is working towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added. (ANI)