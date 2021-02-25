PNB scam case: UK judge orders Nirav Modi to be extradited to India

New Delhi: The UK Extradition judge on Thursday ruled that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi has a case to answer for in India.

The judge ordered Nirav Modi to be extradited to India to stand trial.

He also ruled that Nirav Modi conspired to destroy evidence and intimidate witnesses.

"Nirav Modi will not be denied justice if he is extradited to India," UK Extradition judge rules.



The UK Extradition judge ruled that Nirav Modi would be given adequate medical treatment and mental health care at Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, upon the extradition.

"There is no risk of suicide for Nirav Modi if he is sent to India as he will have access to adequate medical care at the Arthur Road jail," the UK Extradition judge said. ANI

—IANS