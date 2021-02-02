Top
PM Modi to inaugurate 'Chauri Chaura' centenary celebrations on Feb 4

 The Hawk |  2 Feb 2021 9:11 AM GMT

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on February 4 at 11 am via video conferencing.

The day marks 100 years of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for independence.

The Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp dedicated to the Chauri Chaura centenary during the event, according to a press release.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion. (ANI)

