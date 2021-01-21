Narendra Singh Tomar Achieves Miracle, Pacifies Farmers All Set To Relent

New Delhi (The Hawk): Sheer Hats off to extremely low profile, almost inconspicuous, Central Agriculture Minister (he has many more portfolios) Narendra Singh Tomar (the PM has already given him another crucial 'impossible' assignment; see it in the next story) who via his irrepressible patience, sagacity has achieved (by the time it comes in print, it will be disclosed) an 'impossible' that of mildly but surely persuading the on-strike, on sit-in adamant farmers unconditionally agree to the Government's (precisely, his) open-house proposal of putting the 3 Agro Bills/Acts ( Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce {Promotion and Facilitation} Act, Farmers {Empowerment and Protection} Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities {Amendment} Act) on hold for the time being, not repudiated, till full consensus on them are arrived at by the farmers and the government.

As THE HAWK understands after extensively conversing with visibly elated farmers at the Sindhu Border, they are satisfied with their talks with Tomar who is "rational, rationale, humane, pro-farmer, far sighted, has prognosis power in ample, supportive toward the farmers of all hue but at the same time, upright minister alright bound by oath of secrecy and so, has his own official compulsions which he can not forego.

The agitating farmers, mostly 6'4"-6'5"+ till now not in any mood to relent except repealing of the 3 Farm Acts suddenly made a volte face, thanks purely to Tomar who exercised his "original Jat sagacity claiming he is a farmer himself and so he is in full commiseration with the farmers but he is bound by official rules as they should be" plus more such convincing logic. It is then that the farmers agreed. Their "deal" with Government will be announced now in the coming days.