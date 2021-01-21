Massive fire breaks out in India's Covid developing facility

Pune: A massive fire broke out at Serum Institute of India in Pune on Thursday afternoon, according to a report by ANI.

The fire took place at a building near the Terminal 1 gate of the institute, located in Pune's Manjri area. There are no immediate reports of casualties.



Thick clouds of smoke could be seen billowing out of one of the buildings in the SII complex at Gopalpatti, though company officials remained tightlipped on the development.

At least 10 fire-tenders from Pune Fire Brigade rushed to the site and were battling the blaze, the cause of which is not clear.

When contacted, a SII official refused to comment whether the conflagration had affected the production of the Covid-19 vaccine at the plant.

The coronavirus vaccine Covishield is being developed by Serum in partnership with the Oxford University and British-Swedish pharma firm AstraZeneca.

—IANS