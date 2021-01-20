Maratha quota: SC to hear schedule of hearing pleas on February 5

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would decide on February 5 the schedule of hearing on the pleas pertaining to the 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs after the state government said a case of this nature be heard once physical hearing commences.

The apex court is presently hearing matters through video-conferencing since March last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan was told by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing for Maharashtra, that the state is requesting for an adjournment and the matter be heard in March.

"Physical meetings are dangerous today," Rohatgi told the bench, also comprising justices L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat.

—IANS




