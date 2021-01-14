Makar Sankranti showcases India's vibrancy of traditions: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to the people on Makar Sankranti and said that the festival showcases the vibrancy of traditions in India.

"Many congratulations to the countrymen on Makar Sankranti. I wish Uttarayan Suryadev to bring new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone's life," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Noting that Makar Sankranti is celebrated with enthusiasm in various parts of India, Modi said that the auspicious festival illustrates India's diversity and the vibrancy of traditions.

"The festival also reaffirms the importance of respecting Mother Nature."

—IANS