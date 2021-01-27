India's daily Recoveries outnumber daily New Cases since last 20 Days

India continues to be among countries with lowest new cases and new deaths per million population in the last 7 days





New Delhi (The Hawk): India continues to be among countries with lowest new cases and new deaths per million population in the last 7 days

The daily recovered cases in India continue to surpass the daily new cases. The daily recoveries have overtaken the daily new cases since last 20 days.

Total cumulative recoveries stand at 1,03,59,305 today.

13,320 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The national Recovery Rate has further grown to 96.91%.









The graph shows country's unprecedented day to day change in number of active cases in the past few weeks. 12,689 daily new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours.

India's total Active Caseload stands at 1,76,498 today.

India's present active caseload now composes of just 1.65% of India's total Positive Cases.













India has one of the lowest Daily New Cases per Million population (69) in the last 7 Days.













These sustained encouraging results have been made possible with the Centre-led proactive and calibrated strategy of TEST TRACK TREAT TECHNOLOGY. Early identification through high & aggressive testing, prompt surveillance & tracking, supervised home isolation combined with high quality medical care through Standard of Care protocol issued by the Centre have aided the sustained high number of recoveries.

There has been continued focus of the Union and State/UT governments on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, use of steroids, anticoagulants, and improved services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment. The Union Government has supported the State/UTgovernments with sufficient quantity of ventilators, PPE kits, drugs, etc. Tireless efforts of ASHA workers have ensured effective surveillance and tracking progress of the patients in supervised home isolation.

The 'eSanjeevani' digital platform has enabled telemedicine services which have been successful in containing the spread of COVID while simultaneously enabling provisions for non-COVID essential healthcare. The Centre has also focussed on building the clinical management capacities of the doctors manning the ICUs. The 'National e-ICU on COVID-19 Management'exercise conducted by domain experts from AIIMS, New Delhi has substantially helped in this.

As on 27thJanuary, 2021, till 8 AM, more than 20lakh (20,29,480) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 5,671people were vaccinated across 194 sessions. 36,572 sessions have been conducted so far.





84.52% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 9 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,290 newly recovered cases. 2,106 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 738 in Karnataka.









84.73% of the new cases are from 7 States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,293. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,405, while Karnataka reported 529 new cases.









Seven States/UTs account for 83.94%of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (47). Kerala follows with 19daily deaths and Chhattisgarh with 14.













India has reported only 1 death per million populationin the last seven days.



























