India to buy 11 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute

New Delhi: The Centre has signed a purchase order with Pune-based vaccine producer Serum Institute of India for 11 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, the CNBC-TV18 reported on Monday.

The government has also signed a purchase agreement with local player Bharat Biotech for its Covid-19 vaccine, the news channel reported, citing unnamed sources.

Serum and Bharat Biotech did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

—Reuters