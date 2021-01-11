India to buy 11 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute

Top
 The Hawk |  11 Jan 2021 11:33 AM GMT

New Delhi: The Centre has signed a purchase order with Pune-based vaccine producer Serum Institute of India for 11 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, the CNBC-TV18 reported on Monday.

The government has also signed a purchase agreement with local player Bharat Biotech for its Covid-19 vaccine, the news channel reported, citing unnamed sources.

Serum and Bharat Biotech did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

—Reuters

