India reports 13,788 new COVID-19 cases, 145 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India reported 13,788 new COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths in last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The daily new cases have been below 20,000 for the past 11 days.

The cumulative caseload in the country reached 1,05,71,773 including 2,08,012 active cases.

With 14,457 new recoveries, the number of recovered patients climbed to 1,02,11,342.

The deaths in India due to COVID-19 mounted to 1,52,419.

Kerala has the highest number of active coronavirus cases (69,209), Maharashtra follows with 53,852 active infections.

According to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,70,93,036 samples were tested for COVID-19 till January 17, of which 5,48,168 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that India's share of active cases within the total positive cases has shrunk below 2 per cent (1.98 per cent) for the first time.

A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as per the provisional report (till Sunday), it said. (ANI)



