India reports 11K new Covid cases, 123 deaths

New Delhi: With 11,666 new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India on Thursday continued its streak of low single-day cases, even as the overall tally mounted to 1,07,01,193, health officials said.

For the past 21 days, the country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new infections. Also, the death toll remained below 300-mark for the past 31 days.

On January 19, India had reported 10,064 new cases, the lowest so far this year. And, last year the lowest was recorded on June 3 with 9,633 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said there were 123 fresh deaths taking the overall toll to 1,53,847.

As per the Ministry's data, 1,03,73,606 people have recovered so far and currently, there are 1,73,740 active cases.

The recovery rate stands at 96.94 per cent, while the fatality rate at 1.62 per cent.

About 80 per cent of the daily new cases are reported from eight states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

The nationwide immunisation drive began across the country on January 16 after the approval of two Covid vaccines in the country. As many as 23,55,979 beneficiaries have received the first dose of Covid vaccine in the first phase so far.

