India reports 11,649 new COVID-19 cases, 90 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: As many as 11,649 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths were reported by India in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,16,589 including 1,39,637 active cases and 1,06,21,220 discharges.



The death toll has mounted to 1,55,732 with the loss of 90 lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry on Monday said that 82,85,295 have been vaccinated in the country so far.

The total number of samples tested up to Sunday was 20,67,16,634, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The IMCR also said that 4,86,122 samples were tested on February 14.

The Health Ministry on Sunday had said that six States account for 78.3 per cent of the new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. (ANI)