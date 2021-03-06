India registers 18,327 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: As many as 18,327 new COVID-19 cases and 108 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Saturday.

The country's overall COVID-19 cases tally has reached 1,11,92,088, including 1,80,304 active cases while the death toll has mounted to 1,57,656.

A total of 22,06,92,677 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to March 5, 2021, of these, 7,51,935 samples were tested on Friday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to the health ministry, a total of 1,94,97,704 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far.

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. (ANI)